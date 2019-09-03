You may have noticed the comfortable morning lows across the area the past few mornings.
High pressure has given us clear skies at night and light winds. Temperatures fell to 62 degrees at Schreiner Airport in Kerrville Tuesday morning. It was 63 degrees at the USDA in Kerrville which is the official climate site for Kerrville.
Despite relatively mild morning lows, the daytime highs have remained quite warm. This trend continues for the next few days.
We will likely see more clouds in the forecast thanks to Tropical Storm Fernand in the Southern Gulf of Mexico. This will spread higher moisture levels across the Hill Country, but keep rain chances fairly low.
High temperatures warm into the middle and upper 90s depending on sunshine. I will mention the risk for a stray shower or thunderstorm during the day. Winds become east at 10 to 15 mph.
Partly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday night. Winds become light and variable overnight with lows in the middle to upper 60s.
Mostly sunny skies are expected Thursday. It should be a degree or two warmer with highs in the upper 90s. Winds become southeast at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear skies continue Thursday night with lows in the middle to upper 60s.
Over the weekend, temperatures may cool slightly, but remain above average.
Look for highs in the middle 90s each day with lows in the middle to upper 60s each night.
Rain chances are low the next few days with the exception of stray showers and storms Wednesday.
