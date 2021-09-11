Ward, Incarnate Word make quick work of Prairie View A&M

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Cameron Ward completed 21 of 38 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns and Incarnate Word took control early on its way to a 40-9 victory over Prairie View A&M in nonconference play on Saturday.

Ward hooked up with CJ Hardy for a 16-yard score and a 7-0 lead just 4 minutes into the game. John Scifers added a 49-yard field goal and Marcus Cooper scored on a 16-yard run to put the Cardinals up 17-0 by quarter's end. Kevin Brown scored on an 8-yard run and Ward hit Roger McCuller for a 9-yard TD and a 30-0 halftime lead. Ward connected with Taylor Grimes for an 8-yard TD in the third quarter and Scifers kicked a 45-yard field goal in the fourth to cap Incarnate Word's scoring.

Jawon Pass fired a 25-yard TD pass to Colbey Washington in the fourth quarter for the Panthers (1-1). Pass completed 18 of 36 passes for 188 yards with three interceptions. Prairie View A&M had a 327-321 advantage in yards gained.

PVAMU (1-1 , 1-0) -VS- UIW (1-1)

Team1st2nd3rd4thTotal
PVAMU00099
 UIW171310040
Scoring Summary
QtrTimeScoring PlayPVAMU(~1F2021
1st11:00F2021 - CJ Hardy 16 yd pass from Cameron Ward (John Scifers kick) 13 plays, 65 yards, TOP 4:0007
1st05:59F2021 - John Scifers 49 yd field goal 7 plays, 28 yards, TOP 2:51010
1st02:00F2021 - Marcus Cooper 16 yd run (John Scifers kick), 6 plays, 42 yards, TOP 1:46017
2nd14:14F2021 - Kevin Brown 8 yd run (John Scifers kick blocked), 6 plays, 36 yards, TOP 1:23023
2nd01:38F2021 - Roger McCuller 9 yd pass from Cameron Ward (John Scifers kick) 9 plays, 45 yards, TOP 4:03030
3rd08:29F2021 - Taylor Grimes 8 yd pass from Cameron Ward (John Scifers kick) 2 plays, 8 yards, TOP 0:11037
3rd05:19F2021 - John Scifers 45 yd field goal 4 plays, -4 yards, TOP 0:46040
4th11:36PVAMU(~1 - Luis Reyes 22 yd field goal 17 plays, 71 yards, TOP 8:37340
4th07:09PVAMU(~1 - C. Washington 25 yd pass from Jawon Pass (Luis Reyes kick failed) 7 plays, 60 yards, TOP 2:35940
   940

