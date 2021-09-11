Ward, Incarnate Word make quick work of Prairie View A&M
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Cameron Ward completed 21 of 38 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns and Incarnate Word took control early on its way to a 40-9 victory over Prairie View A&M in nonconference play on Saturday.
Ward hooked up with CJ Hardy for a 16-yard score and a 7-0 lead just 4 minutes into the game. John Scifers added a 49-yard field goal and Marcus Cooper scored on a 16-yard run to put the Cardinals up 17-0 by quarter's end. Kevin Brown scored on an 8-yard run and Ward hit Roger McCuller for a 9-yard TD and a 30-0 halftime lead. Ward connected with Taylor Grimes for an 8-yard TD in the third quarter and Scifers kicked a 45-yard field goal in the fourth to cap Incarnate Word's scoring.
Jawon Pass fired a 25-yard TD pass to Colbey Washington in the fourth quarter for the Panthers (1-1). Pass completed 18 of 36 passes for 188 yards with three interceptions. Prairie View A&M had a 327-321 advantage in yards gained.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.